Train delays reported along the Main Line

Trains operating along the main line are currently experiencing delays, Sri Lanka Railways has stated.

The Railway Department said that the delay occurred since trains are running on a single track between Ambepussa and Alawwa.

Due to recent adverse weather conditions, a culvert near the Bujjomuwa railway station between Ambepussa and Alawwa was damaged following the overflowing Ma Oya river. As a result, a cavity of about 45 feet had formed beneath the railway track, according to the Railway Department.

Subsequently, train operations on the main line were disrupted, and rail services on the main, northern, and eastern lines came to a halt.

Therefore, train operations were limited to the section between Colombo Fort and Ambepussa.

The Railway Department yesterday stated that with the support of volunteer teams and the Sri Lanka Army, the obstructions on the Bujjomuwa section between Ambepussa and Alawwa were cleared, and the railway track was restored.

Accordingly, the Department of Railways has announced that from today (10), several office trains from Kurunegala, Ganetenne, Rambukkana and Polgahawela on the main line will resume operations.