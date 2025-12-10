Train delays reported along the Main Line

Train delays reported along the Main Line

December 10, 2025   07:17 am

Trains operating along the main line are currently experiencing delays, Sri Lanka Railways has stated.

The Railway Department said that the delay occurred since trains are running on a single track between Ambepussa and Alawwa.

Due to recent adverse weather conditions, a culvert near the Bujjomuwa railway station between Ambepussa and Alawwa was damaged following the overflowing Ma Oya river. As a result, a cavity of about 45 feet had formed beneath the railway track, according to the Railway Department.

Subsequently, train operations on the main line were disrupted, and rail services on the main, northern, and eastern lines came to a halt.

Therefore, train operations were limited to the section between Colombo Fort and Ambepussa.

The Railway Department yesterday stated that with the support of volunteer teams and the Sri Lanka Army, the obstructions on the Bujjomuwa section between Ambepussa and Alawwa were cleared, and the railway track was restored.

Accordingly, the Department of Railways has announced that from today (10), several office trains from Kurunegala, Ganetenne, Rambukkana and Polgahawela on the main line will resume operations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President directs officials to calculate compensation in an orderly and fair manner (English)

President directs officials to calculate compensation in an orderly and fair manner (English)

President directs officials to calculate compensation in an orderly and fair manner (English)

Revised school timetable announced; A/L exam to resume on Jan. 12, O/L as scheduled (English)

Revised school timetable announced; A/L exam to resume on Jan. 12, O/L as scheduled (English)

Northeast monsoon conditions established over the island; heavy rains expected in several areas (English)

Northeast monsoon conditions established over the island; heavy rains expected in several areas (English)

Sri Lanka continues to receive global support for ongoing disaster relief operations (English)

Sri Lanka continues to receive global support for ongoing disaster relief operations (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)