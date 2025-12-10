Individual arrested over theft of telecom transmission cables in Rambukkana

An individual has been arrested in connection with the theft of cables installed on a telecommunication transmission tower located in Yatagama, Rambukkana, police stated.

More than 13 kilograms of stolen copper wires that were in the possession of the suspect have also been taken into police custody.

Police noted that the suspect was arrested by a team of officers from the Rambukkana Police Station.

The arrested suspect is a 31-year-old resident of Rambukkana.

Further investigations are underway.