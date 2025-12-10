Youth succumbs following sudden explosion at fireworks factory in Katana
File Photo.

December 10, 2025   08:11 am

A youth has died following a sudden explosion at a fireworks manufacturing factory in Kimbulapitiya, Katana, police stated.

The youth, who sustained severe injuries in the explosion had succumbed upon admission to the Negombo Hospital.

The deceased is a 20-year-old youth from Bandarawela.

According to investigations conducted so far, the individual had been employed at the fireworks manufacturing factory, and the explosion had occurred in an open shed within the premises.

The body has been placed at the morgue of the Negombo Hospital.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Katana Police.

