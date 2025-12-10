Over 50,000 tourists arrive in first eight days of December

A total of 50,222 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in December, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 10,453 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 21%. Furthermore, 5,420 persons from Russia, 4,822 from Germany, 3,823 from the United Kingdom and 2,627 French nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of December.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 2,153,815 with the release of the latest figures for December.

Among them, 485,249 individuals are from India, 195,565 from the UK, 164,013 from Russia, 136,081 from Germany, 124,298 from China and 103,307 are from France, the SLTDA noted.