Google Maps begins updating Sri Lankas road network  Minister

Google Maps begins updating Sri Lankas road network  Minister

December 10, 2025   10:29 am

Google Maps has commenced updating information pertaining Sri Lanka’s road network covering around 12,000 kilometers, Minister of Transport Bimal Ratnayake has stated.

Accordingly, information pertaining to A, B, and C-class roads in Sri Lanka are expected to be updated.

The initiative introduces six types of condition alerts, including lane closures and construction notices, to help travelers plan their journeys more efficiently.

According to the Minister’s statement on X (formerly Twitter), the new feature is expected to reduce travel delays, improve route planning, and minimize unexpected congestion for road users. 

He further encouraged the public to check their Google Maps app for the latest updates and make use of the enhanced data while traveling.

The project will operate as a pilot program until 31 December, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President directs officials to calculate compensation in an orderly and fair manner (English)

President directs officials to calculate compensation in an orderly and fair manner (English)

President directs officials to calculate compensation in an orderly and fair manner (English)

Revised school timetable announced; A/L exam to resume on Jan. 12, O/L as scheduled (English)

Revised school timetable announced; A/L exam to resume on Jan. 12, O/L as scheduled (English)

Northeast monsoon conditions established over the island; heavy rains expected in several areas (English)

Northeast monsoon conditions established over the island; heavy rains expected in several areas (English)

Sri Lanka continues to receive global support for ongoing disaster relief operations (English)

Sri Lanka continues to receive global support for ongoing disaster relief operations (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)