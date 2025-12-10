Google Maps has commenced updating information pertaining Sri Lanka’s road network covering around 12,000 kilometers, Minister of Transport Bimal Ratnayake has stated.

Accordingly, information pertaining to A, B, and C-class roads in Sri Lanka are expected to be updated.

The initiative introduces six types of condition alerts, including lane closures and construction notices, to help travelers plan their journeys more efficiently.

According to the Minister’s statement on X (formerly Twitter), the new feature is expected to reduce travel delays, improve route planning, and minimize unexpected congestion for road users.

He further encouraged the public to check their Google Maps app for the latest updates and make use of the enhanced data while traveling.

The project will operate as a pilot program until 31 December, he added.