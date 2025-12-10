Family dog assists in locating bodies of seven victims in Ambokka landslide

Highlands surrounding the Ambokka village within the Pallepola Divisional Secretariat area in Matale, have reportedly become increasingly unstable following recent heavy rains.

Accordingly, villagers are urging authorities to seek the immediate involvement of the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) to assess the area’s safety and provide clear public guidance.

A recent landslide in the village resulted in the tragic loss of seven members of the same family.

Although the remains were recovered and laid to rest, the affected site remains fully covered in earth, and residents report that even the remnants of the house cannot be located.

Following the devastation, villagers have stated that the family’s dog assisted responders by guiding them to the area where its owners were trapped. Residents said this unexpected act of loyalty deeply affected the entire community.

Approximately 80 families have been evacuated due to the continuing threat of landslides and are currently sheltered in a nearby temple and in the homes of relatives.

Officials have been visiting frequently to advise residents to remain at safety shelters until the situation stabilizes.

However, villagers express concern that ongoing evacuation notices have been issued without a formal geological assessment or written report.

With the school term approaching, they are requesting that authorities provide a clear and comprehensive disaster risk report for Ambokka as soon as possible.