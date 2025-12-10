Homeowners in landslide-prone areas provided with reports on risk level: NBRO

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has extended landslide warnings issued to several areas based on current ground conditions and weather forecasts.

Accordingly, red evacuation notices have been issued to residents of 40 Divisional Secretariat divisions across four districts.

Dr. Wasantha Senadheera, Senior Geologist at the NBRO, stated:

“Many houses in these areas have been monitored, and homeowners have been provided with reports on the risk level. Residents in these homes must exercise particular caution. This does not mean that the entire Divisional Secretariat division is unsafe; there are safe locations within these divisions.”

He further explained:

“Residents whose houses are located near slopes must remain extremely careful. Any increase in rainfall requires vigilance, as living in mountainous areas carries inherent risks.”

To date, landslides have claimed 458 lives, with 698 earthslips and landslides and 37 rockfalls reported across the country, he said.

The NBRO also confirmed that level two landslide warnings have been issued to residents in 32 Divisional Secretariat divisions in five districts while level 1 warnings have been issued to residents of 17 DS divisions in three districts. These conditions may change depending on future rainfall, the NBRO noted.

Accordingly, warnings will be in effect until 5:00 p.m. today (10).

Alert Level 3 – Evacuate (Red)

Kandy District: Udapalatha, Gangawata Korale, Udadumbara, Doluwa, Minipe, Pathahewaheta, Medadumbara, Deltota, Akurana, Ganga Ihala Korale, Pathadumbara, Yatinuwara, Thumpane, Udunuwara, Harispattuwa, Poojapitiya, Pasbage Korale, Panwila, Hatharaliyadda, Kundasale

Kegalle District: Mawanella, Rambukkana, Aranayaka, Bulathkohupitiya, Galigamuwa, Yatiyanthota, Warakapola

Kurunegala District: Rideegama, Mallawapitiya, Mawathagama

Matale District: Naula, Rattota, Ambanganga Korale, Ukuwela, Wilgamuwa, Yatawatta, Matale, Pallepola, Laggala-Pallegama

Alert Level 2 – Be Alert (Amber)

Badulla District: Badulla, Haputale, Hali-Ela, Kandaketiya, Passara, Meegahakivula, Uva Paranagama, Welimada, Lunugala, Ella, Bandarawela, Soranathota, Haldummulla

Kegalle District: Dehiowita, Deraniyagala, Ruwanwella, Kegalle

Kurunegala District: Polgahawela, Alawwa

Nuwara Eliya District: Nuwara Eliya, Ambagamuwa Korale, Talawakelle, Norwood, Kotmale West, Kotmale East, Walapane, Hanguranketha, Nildandhahinna, Mathura

Ratnapura District: Kahawatta, Godakawela, Kolonna

Alert Level 1 – Be Alert (Yellow)

Gampaha District: Attanagalla, Divulapitiya, Mirigama

Kurunegala District: Narammala

Ratnapura District: Kiriella, Ratnapura, Eheliyagoda, Kuruwita, Elapatha, Ayagama, Balangoda, Kalawana, Imbulpe, Nivithigala, Openayake, Pelmadulla, Kalthota