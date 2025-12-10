Significant flooding reported after heavy rainfall in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Significant flooding reported after heavy rainfall in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

December 10, 2025   01:23 pm

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia has experienced heavy rainfall that has led to significant flooding and traffic congestion across the city.

Severe floods after torrential rains have battered the city, according to reports from Saudi Arabian media outlets prompting a red alert from the National Center for Meteorology (NCM). Roads and low-lying areas remain submerged as drainage systems struggle to cope with the deluge.

The floods have also disrupted daily life while public transport is halted, and many streets are impassable.

Rescue and civil-defence teams are reportedly on alert, advising residents to avoid flood-prone zones and stay indoors.

Authorities have urged everyone to follow safety instructions and avoid unnecessary travel until water recedes.

- Agencies

