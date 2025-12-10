Advisory issued for severe lightning

December 10, 2025   02:04 pm

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for severe lightning in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara Districts. 

Accordingly, the advisory issued at noon today (10) will be effective until 11.00 p.m.

The Met. Department stated that thundershowers accompanied with severe lightning are likely to occur at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara Districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added.

Accordingly, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

