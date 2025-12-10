UAE continues to send aid to assist flood-hit Sri Lanka

The UAE’s eight humanitarian aid aircraft has arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday in efforts to support the country following deadly floods and landslides.

The aircraft carried over 1,080 food parcels, taking the total aid sent to Sri Lanka at 116 tonnes of supplies. It including food, shelter materials and logistical support.

The UAE search and rescue team has also been praised by the Sri Lankan army for their efforts in recovering 19 bodies until now.

Ditwah, which was Sri Lanka’s deadliest natural disaster since the devastating 2004 tsunami, killed 635 people and affected about 10 per cent of the population. It damaged critical infrastructure and key crops such as rice and tea. Local officials warn that recovery costs could reach $7 billion.

