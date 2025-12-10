Australia and UNFPA partner to protect women and girls in cyclone-affected Sri Lanka

Australia and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have partnered to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to protect women and girls across Sri Lanka, affected by catastrophic floods and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, one of the most devastating climate-related disasters to strike the island nation in recent years.

A contribution of AUD 500,000 from the Government of Australia will reinforce life-saving sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services, gender-based violence (GBV) referrals, and psychosocial support in 10 of the most affected districts.

This initiative supports UNFPA’s emergency appeal of USD 8.3 million and one-year response plan which will further the work already undertaken, according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

During the acute response phase, UNFPA has been working closely with affected women, girls, pregnant women, newborns, older women, and women with disabilities, especially, through the Australian funded Regional Prepositioning Initiative to distribute 700 dignity kits, 200 maternity kits and cash assistance to 20 pregnant mothers from vulnerable households.

UNFPA is working in close coordination with the Government of Sri Lanka, including the Ministry of Health and local disaster management units, as well as implementing partners on the ground such as, Sri Lanka Red Cross Society.

Planned interventions include mobile health clinics, cash and voucher assistance, restoration of damaged health facilities, and mental health and psychosocial support through strengthened referral pathways, the UNFPA said.

Julian Hill, Australia’s Assistant Minister for Citizenship, Customs and Multicultural Affairs and International Education: “Australia stands with the people of Sri Lanka during this difficult time. Our support through UNFPA will ensure that vulnerable women and girls can access essential health services and protection. Safeguarding dignity and ensuring safety is a priority as communities recover from this disaster” “

Phuntsho Wangyel, UNFPA Officer in Charge for Sri Lanka and Maldives Country Offices: “Cyclone Ditwah has severely disrupted access to essential sexual and reproductive health services for thousands of women and girls, while also exposing them to a heightened risk of gender-based violence and exploitation. UNFPA, with the continuous support of the Government of Australia, is scaling up life-saving services, restoring damaged facilities, and providing critical psychosocial support to those in need. Together, we are committed to ensuring that no one is left behind.”

Matthew Duckworth, Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka: “Australia and Sri Lanka share a strong partnership built on mutual respect and cooperation. In times of crisis, that partnership matters most. By supporting UNFPA’s response, we are helping ensure that vulnerable women and girls receive the care and protection they need to rebuild their lives with dignity.”