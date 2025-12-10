Russias first aircraft carrying 35 tons of humanitarian aid arrives in Sri Lanka

December 10, 2025   04:50 pm

Russia has dispatched a consignment of 35 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka following the impact of Cyclone Ditwah. 

The shipment arrived this afternoon (10) at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake on a special cargo flight.

The consignment includes a mobile power station, vegetable oil, sugar, rice, and tents.

The Ilyushin IL-76—Russia’s largest cargo aircraft—transported the aid and landed at BIA at 1:10 p.m. today, said Ada Derana reporter.

Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Levan Dzhagaryan; Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, Anura Karunathilaka; Deputy Minister of Defense, Retired Major General Aruna Jayasekara; and Chairman of Airports and Aviation Services Limited, Air Vice Marshal Harsha Abeywickrama, along with several other officials, were present at the airport to receive the humanitarian consignment.

