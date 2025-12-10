Amended timetable of 2025 A/L examination released

The Ministry of Education has decided that the subjects of the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) examination, which were postponed due to the adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka, will now be conducted from January 12 to January 20, 2026.

Accordingly, the Commissioner General of Examinations has released the amended timetable for the 2025 A/L examination (see below).

The announcement from the Exams Department also states that if school candidates affected by the disaster are unable to appear for the examination at their designated examination centre, they should inform the principal of their respective school.

Accordingly, principals are required to notify the Zonal Director of Education and the Exams Commissioner (School Examinations and Results) if there are any disaster-affected candidates in their school.

Similarly, if disaster-affected private candidates are unable to appear for the examination at their assigned examination centre, they are instructed to inform via the following telephone numbers or email address:

Hotline - 1911

Telephone Nos. - 0112784537, 0112786616, 0112784208

Fax No. - 0112784422

Email - gcealexam@gmail.com

See below for the amended timetable:

Amended Timetable of 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination by Adaderana Online