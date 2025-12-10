Amended timetable of 2025 A/L examination released

Amended timetable of 2025 A/L examination released

December 10, 2025   06:18 pm

The Ministry of Education has decided that the subjects of the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) examination, which were postponed due to the adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka, will now be conducted from January 12 to January 20, 2026.

Accordingly, the Commissioner General of Examinations has released the amended timetable for the 2025 A/L examination (see below).

The announcement from the Exams Department also states that if school candidates affected by the disaster are unable to appear for the examination at their designated examination centre, they should inform the principal of their respective school.

Accordingly, principals are required to notify the Zonal Director of Education and the Exams Commissioner (School Examinations and Results) if there are any disaster-affected candidates in their school.

Similarly, if disaster-affected private candidates are unable to appear for the examination at their assigned examination centre, they are instructed to inform via the following telephone numbers or email address:

Hotline - 1911
Telephone Nos. - 0112784537, 0112786616, 0112784208
Fax No. - 0112784422
Email - gcealexam@gmail.com

 

See below for the amended timetable:

 

timetable

 

Amended Timetable of 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination by Adaderana Online

 

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President directs officials to calculate compensation in an orderly and fair manner (English)

President directs officials to calculate compensation in an orderly and fair manner (English)

Revised school timetable announced; A/L exam to resume on Jan. 12, O/L as scheduled (English)

Revised school timetable announced; A/L exam to resume on Jan. 12, O/L as scheduled (English)

Northeast monsoon conditions established over the island; heavy rains expected in several areas (English)

Northeast monsoon conditions established over the island; heavy rains expected in several areas (English)

Sri Lanka continues to receive global support for ongoing disaster relief operations (English)

Sri Lanka continues to receive global support for ongoing disaster relief operations (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin