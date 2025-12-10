Thriposha company hands over Rs. 100 mln in dividends to Treasury

Sri Lanka Thriposha Limited has General Treasury handed over a sum of Rs. 100 million to the General Treasury as dividends.

The relevant cheque was handed over to the Deputy Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, by the Chairman of Sri Lanka Thriposha Limited, Amal Attanayake and other officials.

Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development, Wasantha Samarasinghe, was also present on this occasion.

On this occasion, the Deputy Finance Minister declared that although some parties have spread false propaganda that the Thriposha company will be closed, the company is providing a more secure service due to the proper management of the current government and the dedication of its employees.