Kandy-Nuwara Eliya Road restored - District Secretary

December 10, 2025   09:28 pm

Nuwara Eliya District Secretary Thushari Tennakoon said that four access roads, including the main Kandy-Nuwara Eliya road, which were blocked due to earth slips and landslides due to the recent heavy rainfall, have now been restored.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Nuwara Eliya District Secretariat this evening (10), Tennakoon stated that the restored roads will be opened to heavy vehicles based on the recommendations of the National Building Research Organization (NBRO).

The Nuwara Eliya-Kandy main road, which had been closed to traffic due to landslides, has been reopened after several days.

The road had been affected by major landslides in several areas, including Katukithula, Thawalantenna, and Ramboda Falls.

The Sri Lanka Army Engineers Corps and the Road Development Authority (RDA) have taken measures to restore the road and to open one lane for light vehicles, she added.

However, the police are urging motorists to drive with caution along this route and to avoid stopping in landslide-prone areas.

