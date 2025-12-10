Microsoft and MillenniumIT ESP to support data collection on damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah

Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, stated that the Department of National Planning has launched a programme to collect information and data on businesses and properties damaged by Cyclone Ditwah.

Secretary to the Ministry of Finance further noted that this information will be compiled in coordination with Divisional Secretariats and other relevant institutions, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

Dr. Suriyapperuma added that teams will visit the affected locations to gather the data more accurately and that plans are in place to expedite the process through digital reporting.

He stated that MillenniumIT ESP has developed the required information system free of charge, while Microsoft has provided the necessary technical support, the PMD noted.

He further stated that numerous countries have extended both financial and material assistance for the Rebuilding Sri Lanka programme and that additional support continues to be received.

According to information provided by the Department of External Resources, countries such as Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the Maldives, the United States, Nepal, Switzerland, Canada, Ireland and Korea as well as institutions including the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the Asian Development Bank have expressed their willingness to provide financial assistance, the, it added.

He said that, immediately following the disaster, countries including India and Pakistan provided material aid, while several others, including the Maldives, Australia, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and Qatar, have also supplied essential relief items.

