Army Chief visits Chilaw to review disaster relief operations

December 11, 2025   05:53 am

The Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo has conducted a field visit to Chilaw to inspect ongoing disaster relief efforts.

During the visit, the Army Chief inspected the homes of several Army personnel and distributed dry rations to the affected families to provide immediate relief.

The Commander also visited several families residing at the Sri Sudarshanaramaya temple premises.

Extending his visit further, he met with members of the Japanese Disaster Relief (JDR) Medical Team and representatives of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), acknowledging their valuable contributions during this challenging period for the nation. He expressed his appreciation for their prompt assistance and continued support to Sri Lanka.

In addition, the Army Chief inspected the Thoduwawa Bridge on the Chilaw–Thoduwawa road, which had collapsed due to the recent disaster. The bridge, donated by the Indian Army, was transported with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Army and officially handed over to the Road Development Authority (RDA).
He also visited the Bujjomuwa Bridge near the Bujjomuwa Railway Station, which had been damaged by flooding, and observed the ongoing repair work. A temporary single-lane passage has been constructed through the dedicated efforts of Army personnel.

