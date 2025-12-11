Another 238 families in Badulla evacuated due to risk of landslides

A total of 806 individuals belonging to 238 families in the Badulla District have been evacuated from their residences due to the risk of landslides.

Badulla District Secretary Prabath Abeywardena said the decision was taken

on the advice of the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO), as the activation of the northeastern monsoon has brought heavy rainfall.

The Badulla District Secretary also stated that the evacuations took place yesterday (10), moving the affected people to safe locations.

He added, out of the 15 Divisional Secretariat divisions in Badulla, around 14 have been affected by the disaster.

The Rideemaliyadda division, which previously remained unaffected, has also now been impacted, Badulla District Secretary noted.

Badulla District Secretary Prabath Abeywardena added, “Due to a landslide on the Kalukele mountain, 129 individuals from 50 families were moved to safe centres. In the Soranathota division, 157 people from 60 families; in Uva Paranagama, 127 people from 40 families; in Rideemaliyadda, 139 people from 50 families; and in Meegahakivula, 158 people from 35 families had to be evacuated due to landslide threats. In the Hali-Ela Divisional Secretariat area, 87 people from 18 families, and in Ella, 148 people from 34 families were also evacuated. Altogether, 806 individuals belonging to 238 families were removed from their homes.”