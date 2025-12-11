US C-130J Super Hercules aircraft leaves for Jaffna with relief supplies collected by Manusath Derana

December 11, 2025   08:09 am

A team from Ada Derana departed for Jaffna onboard a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, carrying relief supplies for people affected by adverse weather conditions in the Northern Province.

The Manusath Derana – Dialog relief initiative, launched to assist those affected by the severe weather, continues today (11) for its 14th day. Supplies are currently being distributed across many regions of the country.

Accordingly, the special U.S. aircraft was deployed to deliver Manusath Derana relief supplies to areas in the Northern Province that have been difficult to reach.

Donations received from Sri Lankans living abroad, through embassy offices, and from the local community are scheduled to be distributed to the affected people in the North today.

