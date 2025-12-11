Five suspects arrested for plotting murder in Ratmalana

Five suspects arrested for plotting murder in Ratmalana

December 11, 2025   09:31 am

A total of five individuals who had allegedly conspired to commit a murder have been arrested by the Western Province South Crimes Division.

Police stated that the murder plot was organized as an act of revenge for the shooting incident that took place down Sri Wanaratne Road in Dehiwala on December 6, where a man was shot dead and another person was seriously injured.

Accordingly, five suspects have been arrested in Ratmalana for planning and conspiring to commit murder, aiding and abetting the crime and acting as members of an unlawful organized group.

The suspects, aged between 22 and 36, are residents of Pankulama, Ratmalana, Boralesgamuwa and Moratuwa.

Police also found 15 grams of heroin in the possession of the suspect from Pankulama.

It is reported that the same suspect had acted as the gunman in the murder of a resident of Badovita in the Mount Lavinia Police Division on January 19, 2025 and a case related to the incident is currently being heard before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

Based on information revealed by the suspects, a motorcycle that had been prepared for use in the planned crime was also recovered. The number plate on the motorcycle was found to belong to a motorcycle stolen in Homagama.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today (11), while the Western Province South Crimes Division has launched further investigations.

