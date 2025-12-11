Egg producers reject claims of price hike during festive season
December 11, 2025 09:44 am
The All Ceylon Egg Producers’ Association has dismissed claims that egg prices will rise during the upcoming festive season, stating that such assertions have no basis.
President of the Association R.M. Sarath Ratnayake said these misleading claims are being made by certain individuals to promote the importation of eggs.
He further stated that local producers are capable of supplying eggs at a price below Rs. 45.