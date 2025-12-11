Egg producers reject claims of price hike during festive season

Egg producers reject claims of price hike during festive season

December 11, 2025   09:44 am

The All Ceylon Egg Producers’ Association has dismissed claims that egg prices will rise during the upcoming festive season, stating that such assertions have no basis.

President of the Association R.M. Sarath Ratnayake said these misleading claims are being made by certain individuals to promote the importation of eggs. 

He further stated that local producers are capable of supplying eggs at a price below Rs. 45.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka continues to receive aid and humanitarian assistance in aftermath of cyclone 'Ditwa' (English)

Sri Lanka continues to receive aid and humanitarian assistance in aftermath of cyclone 'Ditwa' (English)

Sri Lanka continues to receive aid and humanitarian assistance in aftermath of cyclone 'Ditwa' (English)

288 sections of roads reopened for traffic after closure due to recent disaster (English)

288 sections of roads reopened for traffic after closure due to recent disaster (English)

Former CBSL Governor Cabraal released from Greek Bond case subject to conditions (English)

Former CBSL Governor Cabraal released from Greek Bond case subject to conditions (English)

Minister Handunnetti on payment of compensation for businesses impacted by disaster (English)

Minister Handunnetti on payment of compensation for businesses impacted by disaster (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President directs officials to calculate compensation in an orderly and fair manner (English)

President directs officials to calculate compensation in an orderly and fair manner (English)

Revised school timetable announced; A/L exam to resume on Jan. 12, O/L as scheduled (English)

Revised school timetable announced; A/L exam to resume on Jan. 12, O/L as scheduled (English)