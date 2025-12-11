Accurate data essential for successful post-disaster recovery: PM Harini

Accurate data is essential for the post-disaster recovery process of the country and that a structured mechanism with public participation is needed for efficient data collection, according to Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during a discussion held at the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the country’s recovery process following the recent disaster situation.

During the meeting, Professor Nihal Perera also demonstrated how national development should take place in harmony with nature while minimizing natural disasters, the Office of the Prime Minister said.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya further stated that, “One of the main challenges we face when moving towards a new development framework is the limited access to a proper system to consolidate data from various sectors into a single platform.”

Accordingly, the Prime Minister noted that establishing a data-collection mechanism involving both ground-level state officials and community participation is extremely important. It was further emphasized that those at the village level best understood the accurate ground realities, and therefore, setting up a proper data-collection system at divisional and district levels is vital.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Mass Media Kaushalya Ariyaratne added:

“The recent disaster situation gave us a clear understanding of how practical and effective the actions led through community participation. During the recent floods, we successfully carried out relief activities in Kaduwela with the active participation of the local community. In that case, the division committee model became extremely useful. If a similar community-based structure such as Praja Shakthi committees or division councils can be used for data collection, it would be highly beneficial.”

Secretary to the Prime Minister Pradeep Saputhanthri noted that one of the key issues related to data is the lack of proper coordination among state institutions. Poor institutional collaboration and officials limiting their responsibilities strictly within their designated boundaries have led to this situation, the statement said.

Therefore, establishing an integrated data-collection mechanism covering all Grama Niladhari divisions is extremely important, he further added.