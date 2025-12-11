Excise officer arrested for soliciting Rs. 2 million bribe

Excise officer arrested for soliciting Rs. 2 million bribe

December 11, 2025   11:35 am

An Excise officer attached to the Narcotics Unit of the Excise Department has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs. 2 million.

The officer is accused of demanding the bribe to avoid taking legal action after inspecting a local pharmaceutical manufacturing plant and alleging that the company was grinding cannabis using illegal machinery.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka continues to receive aid and humanitarian assistance in aftermath of cyclone 'Ditwa' (English)

Sri Lanka continues to receive aid and humanitarian assistance in aftermath of cyclone 'Ditwa' (English)

Sri Lanka continues to receive aid and humanitarian assistance in aftermath of cyclone 'Ditwa' (English)

288 sections of roads reopened for traffic after closure due to recent disaster (English)

288 sections of roads reopened for traffic after closure due to recent disaster (English)

Former CBSL Governor Cabraal released from Greek Bond case subject to conditions (English)

Former CBSL Governor Cabraal released from Greek Bond case subject to conditions (English)

Minister Handunnetti on payment of compensation for businesses impacted by disaster (English)

Minister Handunnetti on payment of compensation for businesses impacted by disaster (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President directs officials to calculate compensation in an orderly and fair manner (English)

President directs officials to calculate compensation in an orderly and fair manner (English)

Revised school timetable announced; A/L exam to resume on Jan. 12, O/L as scheduled (English)

Revised school timetable announced; A/L exam to resume on Jan. 12, O/L as scheduled (English)