Excise officer arrested for soliciting Rs. 2 million bribe

An Excise officer attached to the Narcotics Unit of the Excise Department has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs. 2 million.

The officer is accused of demanding the bribe to avoid taking legal action after inspecting a local pharmaceutical manufacturing plant and alleging that the company was grinding cannabis using illegal machinery.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.