MP Gayantha Karunathilleka records statement with Bribery Commission

December 11, 2025   11:37 am

Parliamentarian Gayantha Karunathilleka has recorded a statement with the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) this morning (11).

MP Karunathilleka was summoned in relation to an inquiry into the lease of a building in Rajagiriya for the use of the Ministry of Agriculture during previous governments. At the time, Gayantha Karunathilleka served as a Cabinet Minister.

MP Karunathilleka appeared before the Commission around 9:00 a.m. today and provided a statement for approximately two hours before leaving the premises.

