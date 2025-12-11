Education Ministry broadens access to digital learning platform; E-Thaksalawa

December 11, 2025   12:10 pm

The Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education has strengthened digital learning platforms to support continued learning, recognizing the challenges faced by students due to the unexpected disaster caused by Cyclone Ditwah.
 
Access to the national digital education platform, ‘E-Thaksalawa,’ has been enhanced, enabling students to access subject materials and past papers from anywhere, the Ministry noted.

This initiative allows students to continue preparing for examinations despite school closures and other disruptions.

Ministry officials, along with staff from the Prime Minister’s Digital Task Force, who prepared and uploaded essential learning content to the platform, emphasized that this collaborative effort has accelerated the digitalization of education in the country.

The Ministry further stated that, from February 2026, these digital learning resources will also be made available to Ordinary Level students, marking a significant step towards a digitally integrated education system capable of adapting to unexpected challenges.

