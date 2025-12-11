US Under Secretary Allison Hooker arrives in Sri Lanka

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker has arrived in Sri Lanka for an official visit.

Under Secretary Hooker is scheduled to meet with Sri Lankan counterparts to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, focused on deepening economic and commercial ties, strengthening defense cooperation, and supporting Sri Lanka’s economic and maritime sovereignty, the US Embassy in Colombo said in a statement.

The United States and Sri Lanka share a strong and enduring partnership rooted in the mutual commitment to regional security, economic growth, and prosperity for the people of both countries, the statement added further. Through close cooperation on defense, trade, and maritime security, the US and Sri Lanka are working together to advance a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific region, according to the US Embassy.

It added that the US continues to build on the strategic partnership, it also stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they respond to the devastating impacts of Cyclone Ditwah.

“We remain committed to working together to address both immediate challenges and long-term opportunities for our two nations, reflecting our ongoing commitment to the U.S.-Sri Lanka partnership”, the US Embassy added further.