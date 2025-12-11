No damages reported to A/L answer sheets - Exams Chief

G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) examination answer sheets have not been damaged as a result of the recent floods and landslides across the country, the Commissioner General of Examinations, Indika Kumari Liyanage has stated.

Meanwhile, the Examinations Department noted that if there is any issue regarding the G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) examination, the public can report them by contacting the Department’s hotline via 1911 or through telephone numbers: 0112 78 45 37, 0112 78 66 16 or 0112 78 42 08.

The Department added that such matters may also be reported via fax at 0112 78 44 22 or through the Examinations Department’s email address, http://gcealexam@gmail.com.

Moreover, the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education recently announced that the remaining subjects of the A/L examination will be held from January 12 to 20, 2026.