Landslide red warnings issued to 37 DS divisions in four districts extended

December 11, 2025   01:08 pm

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has inspected a total of 494 landslide-prone sites following recent heavy rainfall.

The NBRO noted that the public has requested inspections for an additional 2,198 locations.

Meanwhile, although weather conditions have improved, Level 3 (Red) Landslide warnings remain in effect for 37 Divisional Secretariat (DS) divisions across four districts.

According to the NBRO, warnings have been issued due to continuous soil saturation caused by the recent heavy rains and the activation of the northeastern monsoon.

Meanwhile, a landslide occurred last morning in Meegahakivula, and based on early landslide signs, a number of families in the Badulla District have been evacuated from high-risk areas.

Authorities have advised those currently staying in safe shelters to remain at the centres, as the Department of Meteorology has forecast the possibility of further rainfall until December 19.

The NBRO has also issued Level 2 (Amber) alerts for 34 DS divisions across five districts and Level 1 (Yellow) alerts for 17 DS divisions across three districts.

The NBRO warnings will remain in place until 4:00 p.m.
 
Level 3 — Evacuate (Red Warning)

Kandy District

Udapalatha
Gangawata Korale
Udadumbara
Doluwa
Minipe
Pathahewaheta
Medadumbara
Deltota
Akurana
Ganga Ihala Korale
Pathadumbara
Yatinuwara
Thumpane
Udunuwara
Harispattuwa
Poojapitiya
Pasbage Korale
Panwila
Hatharaliyadda
Kundasale
 
Kegalle District

Mawanella
Rambukkana
Aranayaka
Bulathkohupitiya
Yatiyanthota
 
Kurunegala District

Rideegama
Mallawapitiya
Mawathagama
 
Matale District

Naula
Rattota
Ambanganga Korale
Ukuwela
Wilgamuwa
Yatawatta
Matale
Pallepola
Laggala-Pallegama
 
Level 2 — Be Alert (Amber Warning)
 
Badulla District

Badulla
Haputale
Hali Ela
Kandaketiya
Passara
Meegahakivula
Uva Paranagama
Welimada
Lunugala
Ella
Bandarawela
Soranathota
Haldummulla
 
Kegalle District

Dehiowita
Deraniyagala
Ruwanwella
Kegalle
Galigamuwa
Warakapola
 
Kurunegala District

Polgahawela
Alawwa


Nuwara Eliya District

Nuwara Eliya
Ambagamuwa Korale
Talawakelle
Norwood
Kotmale West
Kotmale East
Walapane
Haguranketha
Nildandhahinna
Mathurata
 
Ratnapura District

Kahawatta
Godakawela
Kolonna
 
Level 1 — Remain Vigilant (Yellow Warning)

Gampaha District

Attanagalla
Divulapitiya
Mirigama
 
Kurunegala District

Narammala
 
Ratnapura District

Kiriella
Ratnapura
Eheliyagoda
Kuruwita
Elapatha
Ayagama
Balangoda
Kalawana
Imbulpe
Nivithigala
Openayake
Pelmadulla
Kalthota

