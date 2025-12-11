Landslide red warnings issued to 37 DS divisions in four districts extended

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has inspected a total of 494 landslide-prone sites following recent heavy rainfall.

The NBRO noted that the public has requested inspections for an additional 2,198 locations.

Meanwhile, although weather conditions have improved, Level 3 (Red) Landslide warnings remain in effect for 37 Divisional Secretariat (DS) divisions across four districts.

According to the NBRO, warnings have been issued due to continuous soil saturation caused by the recent heavy rains and the activation of the northeastern monsoon.

Meanwhile, a landslide occurred last morning in Meegahakivula, and based on early landslide signs, a number of families in the Badulla District have been evacuated from high-risk areas.

Authorities have advised those currently staying in safe shelters to remain at the centres, as the Department of Meteorology has forecast the possibility of further rainfall until December 19.

The NBRO has also issued Level 2 (Amber) alerts for 34 DS divisions across five districts and Level 1 (Yellow) alerts for 17 DS divisions across three districts.

The NBRO warnings will remain in place until 4:00 p.m.



Level 3 — Evacuate (Red Warning)

Kandy District

Udapalatha

Gangawata Korale

Udadumbara

Doluwa

Minipe

Pathahewaheta

Medadumbara

Deltota

Akurana

Ganga Ihala Korale

Pathadumbara

Yatinuwara

Thumpane

Udunuwara

Harispattuwa

Poojapitiya

Pasbage Korale

Panwila

Hatharaliyadda

Kundasale



Kegalle District

Mawanella

Rambukkana

Aranayaka

Bulathkohupitiya

Yatiyanthota



Kurunegala District

Rideegama

Mallawapitiya

Mawathagama



Matale District

Naula

Rattota

Ambanganga Korale

Ukuwela

Wilgamuwa

Yatawatta

Matale

Pallepola

Laggala-Pallegama



Level 2 — Be Alert (Amber Warning)



Badulla District

Badulla

Haputale

Hali Ela

Kandaketiya

Passara

Meegahakivula

Uva Paranagama

Welimada

Lunugala

Ella

Bandarawela

Soranathota

Haldummulla



Kegalle District

Dehiowita

Deraniyagala

Ruwanwella

Kegalle

Galigamuwa

Warakapola



Kurunegala District

Polgahawela

Alawwa



Nuwara Eliya District

Nuwara Eliya

Ambagamuwa Korale

Talawakelle

Norwood

Kotmale West

Kotmale East

Walapane

Haguranketha

Nildandhahinna

Mathurata



Ratnapura District

Kahawatta

Godakawela

Kolonna



Level 1 — Remain Vigilant (Yellow Warning)

Gampaha District

Attanagalla

Divulapitiya

Mirigama



Kurunegala District

Narammala



Ratnapura District

Kiriella

Ratnapura

Eheliyagoda

Kuruwita

Elapatha

Ayagama

Balangoda

Kalawana

Imbulpe

Nivithigala

Openayake

Pelmadulla

Kalthota