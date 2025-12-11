Govt. approves proposal to purchase vehicles to improve health sector

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to procure vehicles necessary to improve the primary health care system across the island.

Therefore, the Government of Sri Lanka has signed a financial agreement with the International Development Association of the World Bank Group to obtain US$ 150 million under the project for improvement of the Primary Health Care System.

This project will be implemented covering all the districts in Sri Lanka during the period 2024 to 2028 with the objective of prevention and management of non- communicable diseases, elderly and palliative care, including strengthening community level services and building resilience to climate related emergencies.

Insufficient transport facilities for the field officers (Public Health Midwives, public health inspectors, primary care nurses, and surveillance teams) has been identified as the decisive obstacles relevant to this project.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Health and Mass Media to procure the below mentioned vehicles necessary to improve the transport capacity for broadening house based care and community relationship coverage, improve the efficiency of field tests and supervisory work, ensure the transport of clinical waste materials safely and proper time.