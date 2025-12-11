Showers expected in several provinces tomorrow

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern and North-Central provinces and in the Puttalam and Trincomalee districts tomorrow (12).

Several spells of showers will occur at the Central and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala, Ampara and Batticaloa districts, it said.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers are expected to occur at several places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 1.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces during the early hours of the morning, the Met. Department said.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Meanwhile, showers are also expected to occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from to Puttalam to Pottuvil via Mannar, Kankasanthurai and Trincomalee.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the other sea areas around the island during the evening or night, it added.

Winds will be north-easterly, with wind speeds expected to range between 30-40 kmph

However, the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mullaittivu via Puttalam and Kankasanthurai.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mullaittivu via Puttalam and Kankasanthurai will be rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island will be moderate while temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.