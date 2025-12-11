Pakistani relief ship carrying 200 tons of supplies to reach Sri Lanka this week

Pakistan will dispatch an additional 200 tons of humanitarian relief supplies to Sri Lanka to support communities affected by the recent cyclonic storm, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said on Thursday.

The minister stated that the decision came after his meetings with Sri Lankan leaders in Colombo and an evaluation of the situation on-site, concluding that increased support is necessary to address the medium-term needs of the affected families, said a press release.

Junaid Chaudhry said a shipment carrying 200 tons of relief goods had been dispatched by sea and was expected to reach Sri Lanka by 13 December.

“The consignment includes tents, blankets, quilts, mosquito nets, camping lamps, mats, life jackets, inflatable boats, dewatering pumps, medicines, milk powder and ready-to-use therapeutic food”, he added.

He said Pakistan Navy ships and aviation assets were engaged in ongoing relief efforts in Sri Lanka, providing support in rescue, transportation and emergency operations. Naval teams were working closely with local authorities to assist communities in hard-hit areas.

The minister visited Sri Lanka on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s instructions to convey Pakistan’s solidarity after Cyclonic Storm Ditwah.

Junaid Chaudhry said Pakistan remained ready to continue helping Sri Lanka recover from the humanitarian and infrastructural damage.

Source: LEADPakistan

--Agencies