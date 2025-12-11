T20 World Cup 2026 tickets go live today, prices start at LKR 1,000 in Sri Lanka

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the opening of ticket sales for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, pricing entry-level tickets at historic lows to drive accessibility for the pinnacle event.

Sales will begin at 18h45 IST (6.45 p.m.) with prices starting at just ₹100 (approximately $1.11) at some venues in India and LKR 1,000 (approximately $3.26) in Sri Lanka.

The landmark 10th edition of the tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, featuring matches across eight venues from 7 February to 8 March.

The excitement begins with the tournament opener between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Colombo, followed by a clash of the West Indies and Bangladesh in Kolkata, capped by a showdown between India and the USA in Mumbai.

The ICC has reduced one of the primary entry barriers for fans to experience the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup by making the tickets highly affordable in Phase I. With pricing starting from ₹100 in India and LKR 1,000 in Sri Lanka and more than 2 million tickets going on sale, the ICC said it aspires to democratize the in-stadia experience of ICC events.

ICC CEO, Mr Sanjog Gupta, said: “Phase I of ticket sales is an important milestone in our journey towards delivering the most accessible and global ICC event ever staged. Our vision for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is clear: every fan, regardless of background, geography or financial means, should have the chance to access an in-stadia experience of world-class marquee cricket.

“With tickets starting from just ₹100 and LKR1000, we are putting affordability at the centre of our strategy. This is about opening the gates wide and inviting millions to be part of a global celebration of cricket, not as spectators from afar, but as active participants in the energy, emotion and magic that only a stadium can offer.

“The 2026 edition, featuring 20 teams and 55 matches, will be the most ambitious and inclusive T20 World Cup in history. We firmly believe it will set a new benchmark not only for competitive excellence but for fan experience and access. Our commitment is to bring the world closer to the game and to ensure this becomes a tournament remembered for both its cricketing brilliance and its connection with the fans we serve.”

Mr. Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said: “With tickets starting as low as ₹100, the excitement around the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is multiplied manifold. We are committed to creating a world-class match-day experience that reflects India’s passion for the sport, modern facilities, smooth logistics, and stadiums buzzing with energy.

“This tournament is an opportunity for fans to come together and celebrate cricket in its most electrifying format. We have worked closely with all stakeholders to ensure accessibility, comfort, and an atmosphere worthy of a global event. We warmly welcome fans from across India and around the globe to witness thrilling action and create lifelong memories.”

Mr Ashley de Silva, CEO, Sri Lanka Cricket, said: “We are extremely proud to co-host this prestigious event alongside India, and we eagerly look forward to welcoming fans from across the world to our stadiums.

“With Phase I of ticket sales now open, we encourage everyone to secure their seats early to ensure they don’t miss a single moment of the action.

“We look forward to seeing our venues come alive with passion and energy as fans celebrate cricket in its most electrifying format. This World Cup will not only showcase top-tier competition but will also reaffirm Sri Lanka’s reputation as a warm, vibrant, and unforgettable cricketing destination.”

With 20 teams competing, the tournament is set to deliver an action-packed schedule of 55 matches, starting with highly anticipated group-stage encounters.

The Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Singhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy) are set to welcome fans for a month of exhilarating cricket.

Source: ICC

--Agencies