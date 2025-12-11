President meets US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs of the United States, Allison Hooker, at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this morning (11).

During the meeting, the President expressed his appreciation for the continued support extended by the U.S. government, under the leadership of the U.S. President, through various aid and relief teams deployed to Sri Lanka in response to the recent disaster.

He further underscored the importance of sustained international assistance to restore key livelihood sectors, including agriculture, livestock, and small- and medium-sized enterprises, as well as to rebuild critical infrastructure such as highways and railway networks.

The Under Secretary of State reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to providing all necessary assistance to support Sri Lanka’s recovery and reconstruction efforts.

She also emphasized the U.S. government’s willingness to further strengthen cooperation in areas such as tourism promotion, trade expansion, maritime cooperation, and joint initiatives aimed at eradicating illicit drugs in Sri Lanka.