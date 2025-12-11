2025 GIT Exam rescheduled to January 11

2025 GIT Exam rescheduled to January 11

December 11, 2025   08:35 pm

The Ministry of Education has announced that the 2025 General Information Technology (GIT) Examination, which was postponed due to adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka, has been rescheduled for January 11, 2026.

According to the Ministry, school candidates affected by the disaster and unable to sit for the examination at their designated centre are required to notify their respective school principal.

Subsequently, principals of affected schools must report details of such candidates to the Zonal Director of Education and the Commissioner of Examinations (School Examinations and Results).

