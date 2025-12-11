EU commits 1.8M to Sri Lankas recovery efforts; Diplomatic corps donates Rs. 3.6M

December 11, 2025   10:19 pm

Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath has expressed his gratitude to the European Union (EU) which has committed EUR 1.8 million to support Sri Lanka’s recovery efforts following the recent adverse weather conditions.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Minister Herath stated:

“Today, I thanked Ambassador Carmen Moreno of the European Union to Sri Lanka, and the Ambassadors & Representatives of the EU countries present in Sri Lanka (Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Romania) for the commitment of Euro 1.8 million from the European Union in support of Sri Lanka’s recovery efforts.”

He added that part of the EU’s contribution will be channeled to Sri Lanka through the Disaster Response Emergency Fund of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, while additional support is being extended through the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operation (ECHO).

The Minister further noted: “In addition, the EU is providing in-kind assistance and experts to support the government in assessing infrastructure damage in affected areas and supporting future risk analysis.”

The Minister expressed the Government’s appreciation for what he described as the EU’s solidarity and timely support, noting that the commitment reflects the longstanding partnership between Sri Lanka and the European Union.

“This commitment reflects the enduring friendship and strong partnership between Sri Lanka and the European Union,” he stated.

In a separate X post, Minister Herath announced that he had received a financial contribution of LKR 3.6 million from the diplomatic corps in Sri Lanka.

According to the Minister, the donation was formally handed over by the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Indonesian Ambassador Dewi Gustina Tobing, along with other representatives, on behalf of the diplomatic community in Sri Lanka.

“I deeply appreciate the immense support and solidarity extended by the diplomatic corps during this challenging time,” he added.

