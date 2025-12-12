Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern and North-Central provinces and in Puttalam and Trincomalee districts, today (12), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 50 mm are likely at some places in Northern province.

Several spells of showers will occur at Uva province and in Matale, Kurunegala, Ampara and Batticaloa districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m, the Met. Department said.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 75 mm are likely at some places in these areas.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.