Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

December 12, 2025   06:28 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern and North-Central provinces and in Puttalam and Trincomalee districts, today (12), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Fairly heavy rainfall about 50 mm are likely at some places in Northern province. 

Several spells of showers will occur at Uva province and in Matale, Kurunegala, Ampara and Batticaloa districts. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m, the Met. Department said. 

Fairly heavy rainfall about 75 mm are likely at some places in these areas. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces during the early hours of the morning, it added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Relief supplies donated to 'Manusath Derana' delivered to Jaffna by US Air Force aircraft (English)

Relief supplies donated to 'Manusath Derana' delivered to Jaffna by US Air Force aircraft (English)

Relief supplies donated to 'Manusath Derana' delivered to Jaffna by US Air Force aircraft (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Spill gates of several reservoirs opened after monsoon rains (English)

Spill gates of several reservoirs opened after monsoon rains (English)

Microsoft and MillenniumIT ESP to support data collection on damage caused by cyclone (English)

Microsoft and MillenniumIT ESP to support data collection on damage caused by cyclone (English)

Cabinet approval for MSME loan scheme to support entrepreneurs impacted by disaster (English)

Cabinet approval for MSME loan scheme to support entrepreneurs impacted by disaster (English)

'Sarvajana Hithaya' programme launched to rebuild religious places damaged by cyclone (English)

'Sarvajana Hithaya' programme launched to rebuild religious places damaged by cyclone (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Sri Lanka continues to receive aid and humanitarian assistance in aftermath of cyclone 'Ditwa' (English)

Sri Lanka continues to receive aid and humanitarian assistance in aftermath of cyclone 'Ditwa' (English)