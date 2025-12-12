Over 30 major reservoirs continue to spill  Irrigation Dept.

December 12, 2025   07:16 am

Several river basins have received more than 50 millimeters of rainfall during the past 24 hours, Irrigation Department Director (Hydrology and Disaster Management) Eng. L. S. Sooriyabandara said this morning (12).

He noted that the upper regions of the Gin Ganga, Kalu Ganga, Kelani Ganga, and Yan Oya basins, as well as several areas in the Batticaloa District, recorded close to 50 mm of rain.

Therefore, water levels in some rivers have risen, however remains below flood levels, Sooriyabandara added.

He further stated that nearly 34 major reservoirs are currently spilling.

Accordingly, the spill gates of the Deduru Oya, Rajanganaya, Nachchaduwa, Yan Oya, Padaviya, Lunugamvehera, and Senanayake Samudraya reservoirs will be opened to reduce water levels, he added. 

