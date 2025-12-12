Suspect wanted on 88 warrants arrested in Athurugiriya

A suspect wanted on 88 warrants has been arrested by the Athurugiriya Police officers yesterday (11).

The arrest was made in the Gajaba Mawatha area of the Athurugiriya Police Division, following a tip-off received by the police.

The 56-year-old suspect, a resident of Wadduwa, had allegedly defrauded people by promising employment opportunities abroad, police said.

The warrants had been issued by the Moratuwa, Galle, Warakapola, and Panadura Magistrates’ Courts in connection with multiple money-laundering cases.

The Athurugiriya Police are continuing investigations into the incident.