Former Speaker Asoka Ranwala hospitalised after vehicle involved in accident

December 12, 2025   08:42 am

Further information has been revealed regarding the accident involving a jeep driven by former Speaker and Member of Parliament Asoka Ranwala, which resulted in a head-on collision with a car.

According to police, the incident occurred last night (11) in the Denimalla area of Sapugaskanda.

A 25-year-old woman, her six-month-old infant, and 55-year-old mother who were travelling in the motor car sustained injuries and have been admitted to hospital. 

Police further stated that the infant was subsequently transferred to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children for specialised treatment.

MP Asoka Ranwala, who was travelling in the jeep and also sustained injuries, has been admitted to the Ragama Hospital, said police.

In addition to the damaged jeep and motor car, a motorcycle also involved in the incident has been taken into police custody.

Sapugaskanda Police have commenced further investigations into the accident.

