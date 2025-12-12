Two police officers arrested over Rs. 5,000 bribe

A Police Constable and a Police Sergeant attached to the Diyabeduma Police Station have been arrested by Bribery Commission officers yesterday (11) on charges of seeking a bribe of Rs. 5,000 from a motorcyclist.

The two officers, attached to the police station’s traffic division, were taken into custody following a complaint filed by an individual in the Attanakadawala area.

According to the Bribery Commission, the officers in question had stopped and inspected the complainant’s motorcycle on December 9 and found that he was driving without a valid driving license and revenue license, and that he was also driving under the influence of alcohol.

Instead of taking legal action, the officers had reportedly retained the motorcycle insurance document and the expired revenue license, and demanded a bribe of Rs. 5,000 to return the documents.

Accordingly, the officers from the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) had arrested the suspects on the main road opposite Diyabeduma Sathipola (weekly market) at around 11.30 a.m. yesterday.

The arrested police officers are scheduled to be produced before the Hingurakgoda Magistrate’s Court.