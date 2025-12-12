Government issues revised excise license fee structure

Government issues revised excise license fee structure

December 12, 2025   10:23 am

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development has issued Excise Notification No. 03/2025, introducing a revised fee structure for excise-related licenses across multiple categories. 

The regulations, issued under Section 32 and Section 25 of the Excise Ordinance, were confirmed by Parliament on December 5, 2025, and will take effect from December 12, 2025.

The new rules establish revised amounts for the Annual Excise License Fee, Security Deposit, and a One-time fee for Industry Entry for various categories of Excise Licenses.

The One-time fee for Industry Entry is a non-refundable fee payable only once by the relevant licensee upon the first issuance of the license after these new rules commence.

If the new Security Deposit amount is higher than the amount previously paid, the balance sum must be paid to the Commissioner General of Excise within thirty (30) days from the commencement date of these Rules, according to the notification.

Additionally, the notification formally rescinds several earlier excise fee regulations, including Gazette Extraordinary Nos. 2049/4 (2017), 2065/57 (2018), 2366/38 (2024), and 2369/32 (2024).

For a full list of license categories, please refer to the following complete schedule in the Gazette Notification.

 

Gazette Notification No. 2466-22 Dated December 11,2025 by Adaderana Online

 

