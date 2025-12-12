Suspect arrested for Rs. 6.86 million online fraud via Telegram

The North Western Provincial Sub-Unit of the Computer Crime Investigation Division has arrested a suspect for allegedly defrauding money via the internet.

The arrest follows a complaint lodged against the suspect for fraudulently inducing the complainant to credit money to an account by falsely claiming that it was possible to earn money online.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the complainant had been defrauded of Rs. 6,860,000 after being induced to join a Telegram group and that the suspect had transferred Rs. 500,000 of the defrauded amount to his personal bank account.

The suspect has been identified as a 31-year-old resident of Welipenna.

The North Western Provincial Sub-Unit of the Computer Crime Investigation Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.