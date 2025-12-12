District Secretary urges drivers to avoid nighttime travel to Nuwara Eliya

District Secretary urges drivers to avoid nighttime travel to Nuwara Eliya

December 12, 2025   10:44 am

Nuwara Eliya District Secretary Thushari Tennakoon has urged motorists to refrain from using any roads leading into Nuwara Eliya during nighttime hours, citing heightened landslide risks caused by prevailing weather conditions.

She made this announcement during a media briefing held last afternoon (11) at the Nuwara Eliya District Secretariat.

According to the District Secretary, the decision follows a fresh collapse of an earth mound onto the Gampola–Nuwara Eliya main road in the Katukithula area. 

The affected section had been reopened to traffic only recently, but unstable conditions continue to pose significant safety concerns, she said.

She further stated that, in response to the impact of the ‘Ditwah’ cyclone, all necessary relief measures—including food supplies—have been provided to affected residents within the district.

Additionally, Tennakoon dismissed claims circulating among certain groups—both affected and unaffected—that allege shortcomings in the government’s relief efforts. 

She emphasized that such statements are unfounded and appear intended to mislead the public and disrupt government operations.

