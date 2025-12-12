Gold prices in Sri Lanka increase by around Rs. 3,000 today

Gold prices in Sri Lanka increase by around Rs. 3,000 today

December 12, 2025   11:19 am

Gold prices in Sri Lanka have risen following a significant increase in the price of gold in the world market.

As of today (12), the global price of gold has increased by USD 4,266.

The gold prices in Sri Lanka have increased by Rs. 3,000 today, compared to the prices yesterday (11). 

Accordingly, the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign in the Colombo Pettah gold market has risen to Rs. 312,000.

Meanwhile, the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which was Rs. 336,000 yesterday, has increased to Rs. 339,000, traders stated.

