Nine dead as bus crashes into ravine amid heavy fog in India

Nine people died and dozens were injured after a bus lost control and plunged into a ravine on a hilly stretch in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri district in India this morning. The incident took place near the Tulasipakalu village.

According to the district collector, the bus was carrying 35 passengers, two drivers, and a cleaner.

“Nine people have died. Seven have been shifted to the CHC Chintur, which is 15 km from the spot. A rescue operation is going on. After stabilisation, we will move the injured to Bhadrachalam,” the collector said.

The vehicle reportedly veered off the road while navigating a sharp curve in the forested ghats, causing it to fall down a steep slope.

A senior police officer told news agency PTI that it is likely that the bus driver did not see a curve at the accident site due to heavy fog.

The passengers were going to the Sri Rama temple in Telangana’s Bhadrachalam from Chittoor, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF to the families of the victims. A compensation of Rs 50,000 will also be given to the injured.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident and spoke to officials about the relief provided to the injured.

He also ordered senior officials to rush to the accident site immediately and take up rescue operations, and instructed all departments to work in coordination and ensure the best medical care for the victims.

Source: NDTV

--Agencies