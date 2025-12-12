Landslide red warnings extended as NBRO cautions against unnecessary travel

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has announced that the ‘Level-3’ (Red) landslide evacuation warnings currently issued to 33 Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) across four districts have been further extended.

According to Dr. Wasantha Senadheera, Senior Geologist at the NBRO, the extension comes as several areas in the Badulla and Kandy districts recorded rainfall exceeding 75 mm over the past few days.

He also emphasized that landslides were reported yesterday (11) in the Meegahakivula and Demodara areas, urging the public to remain vigilant.

Due to the prevailing hazardous conditions in the affected areas, the early landslide warning issued under Level 2 (Amber) also remains active for 38 Divisional Secretariat Divisions across five districts, based on current weather forecasts.

Additionally, the Level 1 (Yellow) landslide warning, which alerts the public to be watchful, remains active in 17 DSDs across three districts.

Dr. Senadheera cautioned that these warnings may be updated depending on future rainfall and urged residents in the affected areas to remain on high alert.

He stressed the importance of adhering to announcements issued by the Disaster Management Center (DMC), the Department of Irrigation, the NBRO, and the Department of Meteorology, especially as the country has already experienced multiple fatalities due to landslides.

The NBRO has received 2,716 requests for inspections of high-risk areas between November 20 and today (12), of which 589 have been completed so far, he added.

Highlighting the seriousness of the current situation, Dr. Senadheera advised the public to avoid all unnecessary travel and stay in safe locations.

He noted that the NBRO had even received inquiries about weekend excursions, and he said, “This is not the time to go on trips. We are in a dangerous situation.”