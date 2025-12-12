Australia strengthens educational, migration, and security partnerships with Sri Lanka

The Australian High Commission in Sri Lanka has highlighted a recent visit by Australia’s Assistant Minister for Citizenship, Customs and Multicultural Affairs, and International Education, Julian Hill, aimed at strengthening Australia–Sri Lanka relations across multiple sectors.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the High Commission noted that over the past two days, Minister Hill engaged in a series of meetings and activities that reaffirmed Australia’s solidarity with Sri Lanka, particularly in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah.

The visit also focused on deepening educational partnerships, celebrating transnational education models, and connecting with Sri Lanka’s vibrant Australian diaspora communities.

Key discussions included cooperation with Sri Lanka Customs and the Department of Immigration and Emigration, highlighting the importance of strong institutional partnerships.

“At the Border Risk Assessment Centre—established with Australian support—we were briefed on emerging threats including irregular migration, cross-border trafficking, narcotics and other contraband and organised crime,” the High Commission said.

Meetings with the Chief of National Intelligence, the Controller-General of Immigration and Emigration, and the Director-General of Customs reinforced a shared commitment to practical cooperation in these areas.

The High Commission emphasised that Australia remains committed to supporting Sri Lanka in ensuring safe migration, secure borders, resilient trade, and opportunities for graduates and inclusive communities across the Indo-Pacific region.