Police vow impartial probe into vehicle collision involving MP Asoka Ranwala

Sapugaskanda Police Station has initiated an investigation into a head-on collision involving a vehicle driven by former Speaker and NPP Member of Parliament Asoka Ranwala, which injured several including an infant.

Police Media Spokesperson ASP F.U. Wootler made this announcement during a press briefing held this morning (12).

He stated that two individuals injured in the accident are currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital, while a six-month-old infant is hospitalized at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children.

ASP Wootler added that a medical report has been requested to determine whether any of the drivers involved in the incident were under the influence of alcohol.

He assured that the police will take action based on the findings of the report, regardless of the position or status of those involved.

The police spokesperson noted that police efforts to record a statement from MP Asoka Ranwala yesterday were unsuccessful, as he is currently receiving inpatient treatment at the National Hospital.

He further stated that the medical report is expected to be received by this afternoon and confirmed that no arrests have been made in connection with the incident so far.