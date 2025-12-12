Cabinet approves womens recruitment for all positions in Sri Lanka Railways  AG tells court
December 12, 2025   12:57 pm

The Attorney General informed the Supreme Court today (12) that the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the recruitment of women for all positions within the Sri Lanka Railways (SLR).

State Counsel, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, informed the court of this during the hearing of a Fundamental Rights petition filed by two women, said Ada Derana reporter.

The petition challenged a Gazette notification that had previously restricted women from applying for the position of Railway Station Master within the Railway Department.

