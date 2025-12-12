Foreign humanitarian aid to be systematically distributed, Sri Lankan officials confirm

Foreign humanitarian aid to be systematically distributed, Sri Lankan officials confirm

December 12, 2025   03:13 pm

Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General (Rtd) Aruna Jayasekara, together with members of the committee appointed to ensure the proper coordination and distribution of foreign humanitarian aid, conducted an inspection visit today (12) at the Orugodawatta Warehouse Complex, where foreign aid managed by the National Disaster Relief Services Centre (NDRSC) is stored and processed.

The facility currently houses relief items donated by foreign governments for those affected by the severe adverse weather across the island.

According to the NDRSC, incoming foreign relief consignments are being systematically sorted and distributed to affected communities from the Orugodawatta Warehouse Complex.

Another consignment of relief aid from foreign countries arrived yesterday (11) for distribution to those impacted by the disaster.

In a gesture of solidarity, the diplomatic community based in Colombo has contributed Rs. 3.6 million from their personal funds to the government’s “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” Fund to support individuals affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The relevant cheque was handed over to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, at the Ministry yesterday.

Meanwhile, French Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Rémi Lambert, affirmed that France stands ready to extend full assistance to support Sri Lanka’s recovery.

During a meeting yesterday (11) with the Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Anil Jayantha, the Ambassador stated that France is prepared to support multiple sectors to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Meanwhile, another significant consignment of humanitarian aid arrived yesterday (11) from Pakistan. The 13 metric tons of relief items reached the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The consignment includes 3,000 mosquito nets, 2,000 air mattresses, 1,000 bed sheets, and 100 additional mattresses.

Officials from Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre (DMC) and the High Commission of Pakistan were present at the airport to receive the humanitarian supplies.

